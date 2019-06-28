B.C. man picked up on Canada-wide warrant for shipping drugs to St. John's

A British Columbia man has been charged following an investigation into drugs being shipped from western Canada to St. John's.

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit began its investigation in November 2017 when police officers searched a vehicle in St. John's and discovered three kilograms of nearly pure cocaine, 44 pounds of marijuana and an extendable baton.

The RCMP said a 44-year-old man from Brentwood, B.C. was responsible for importing the drugs at the time, but he was not arrested.

Three kilograms of nearly pure cocaine seized by RCMP in St. John's in November 2017. (RCMP)

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the man nearly two years ago but he was not located until June 24 of this year, in B.C.

"It is typical for cocaine at the multi-kilogram level to be diluted several times while being prepared for use at the street level," the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

"The total street value for both drugs seized in this investigation is in the range of $880,000 to $1,060,000."

The man was scheduled to appear in a St. John's courtroom on Friday on charges of drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and marijuana.