From sheet to song, fearless fiddler Maria Cherwick leaps into the spotlight all by herself

Fiddler Maria Cherwick is used to playing in bands, but this summer she emerged as a solo artist. (Submitted by Lynette Adams)

Maria Cherwick isn't used to centre stage.

Cherwick usually fiddles in bands, surrounded by fellow musicians. She's shared the spotlight with Kubasonics, Flower Hill and Jockey Special.

So putting out a solo album, she said, left her a bit breathless.

"It's scary to put your own original stuff out into the world — you don't know how people are going to react," she told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

In November 2020, Cherwick released a songbook of 16 original tunes for the fiddle, called Home From Away. This summer, she released a recorded album of the same name — her own renditions of those compositions — to go along with it.

"I wanted to make it a bit more accessible for people who maybe don't read sheet music … or prefer to learn tunes from listening to them," said Cherwick.

Eclectic style

Cherwick said her choice of instrumentals stray slightly from typical Newfoundland fiddle music, but influences from this province are certainly present in the album. Cherwick, a fan of traditional players, summons the likeness of Kelly Russsell, Rufus Guinchard, and Emile Benoit throughout.

Her Ukrainian heritage, plus a childhood spent in Alberta and Manitoba, also influenced her sound, she said.

"I grew up with a lot of 'old-time' fiddle music along the prairies, and also obviously a lot of Ukrainian music," she said. "I also have a classical background. So I think a little bit of that kind of creeps in from time to time, as well."

Home From Away is a songbook and a collection of 16 original fiddle tunes by Maria Cherwick of St. John's. (Submitted image )

But she's been living in Newfoundland and Labrador for the past six years, and Cherwick said it's where she wants to be.

"I love it here so much. I've met so many beautiful people that feel like family and, you know, I just can't picture myself being anywhere else. It feels like home."

Cherwick said the reaction to the project has been positive so far, but to hear other musicians play her music is the best reward.

"It's an honour to hear these tunes being played by somebody other than myself," she said.

Home From Away is the first solo project for fearless fiddler Maria Cherwick

