'You'll forever be part of our family': Why a nail appointment means so much for a St. John's family

Margot Crann, left, was able to get her nails done by Stephanie van Leijenhorst while in palliative care at the Miller Centre in St. John's. The family says they'll never be able to repay van Leijenhorst's kindness. (Submitted by Amanda Crann)

A call for someone to do her mother's nails has turned into a special bond for Amanda Crann and her family.

Crann's mother, Margot, is in palliative care at the Miller Centre in St. John's and has always loved looking her best.

"She's a true harbour dog, rough and tough," Crann said, laughing. "But she's always looked her best, her nails were always done and her hair."

So when her mother missed her nail appointment due to illness, her family knew it would be a big ask to try and find someone to help them make it up. That's when Crann made a Facebook post asking if anyone could help.

Seconds after, she said, she got a message from Stephanie van Leijenhorst.

WATCH | Hear from Amanda Crann and Stephanie van Leijenhorst in this video by CBC videographer John Pike:

How kindness and a nail appointment created a special bond Duration 2:32 A very special nail appointment has created a bond between Amanda Crann and her family and Stephanie van Leijenhorst. 2:32

"I opened my Facebook app, and at the very top was this post," van Leijenhorst, who works at Blush Beau-tique in Mount Pearl, said. "I just knew I needed to be there."

As someone who has had family in palliative care, van Leijenhorst said she was nervous leading up to the appointment since she wasn't sure how things would go. But that all changed once she met with Margot and her family.

"When I went in, honestly I opened the door and I felt like I was walking into my family," van Leijenhorst said.

"From the time Stephanie walked in the room, her and mom instantly connected," Crann added.

"Mom spent the next three hours talking and laughing, something she hasn't done in a while. It was special.… When she was done, mom looked at her nails and thought they were beautiful."

The usual one hour appointment turned into three hours of conversation, with van Leijenhorst saying it was "an extra special appointment."

Amanda Crann said the family was shocked by Van Leijenhorst's kindness. (John Pike/CBC)

When Crann and her mother asked how much they owed, van Leijenhorst said it was her honour and turned down payment — something that brought the family to tears.

After insisting van Leijenhorst be paid, she said she decided to use the money to buy groceries with her children — and donated it to a food bank in Margot Crann's honour.

"We were all in tears. We couldn't believe it," Crann said. "There's not a lot of compassion in the world anymore, and this stranger walked into mom's room and just lit up the room and would take nothing for it."

"Stephanie keeps saying she don't know what the big deal is … but in a situation where all control has been taken away from us and from our mom, it was one thing that we could still do for her. She'll never know what it meant to us," she added.

"Thank you Stephanie, you'll forever be part of our family."