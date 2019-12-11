Broadcaster, commentator and advocate Marg Kearney dies at 94

Margaret — Marg — Kearney, a long-time Newfoundland and Labrador broadcaster, journalist, commentator and seniors' advocate, has died.

She was 94.

Kearney was the first baby girl born at St. Clare's Hospital back in 1925. She joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1944, but returned to Newfoundland four years later.

In the late 1960s, Kearney first got into radio commentary with the CBC, starting her long career as one of the province's first female journalists.

Kearney was a regular personality in the media, with commentary on CBC radio and television, including on Peter Gzowski's Morningside, articles in The Telegram, and developing VOCM children's program Nan-Nan Mags.

Marg Kearney was a long-time media personality on CBC. (CBC)

In her 80s, Kearney was featured regularly on CBC's Here & Now in a segment called Marg's Corner, where she would discuss issues facing the province's seniors — including in 2010, when she offered up her unique take on senior drivers.

"It was last month when I heard that rumour, the fact that the people in this province, when they get to be the age of 80, are gonna have to give up their license. If there was ever a stupid idea, it's that one," she said.

"Take away my car because I'm 80? Pigs will fly first."

In a Here & Now commentary, Margaret Kearney advocates for the rights of the older driver 2:36

Kearney also worked for the province's tourism department between 1978 and 1992, showing the province off to travel writers around the world.

She received the order of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2014.

Kearney's funeral is being held at St. Pius X Parish in St. John's on Dec. 13.

