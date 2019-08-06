Growlers stars gunning for ball hockey championship on home floor

When their hockey careers took them to different cities as teenagers, Marcus Power and Zach O'Brien always had ball hockey to keep them together in the summer.

The longtime friends and teammates reunited on the ice this year with the Newfoundland Growlers, winning the ECHL's Kelly Cup in the team's first season.

Now, the duo is hoping to secure another championship — this time with their star-studded Blackhorse team at the Canadian Ball Hockey Association national tournament.

"It would be pretty special to get two championships in one year, so that's what we're gunning for this weekend," Power told CBC News.

Zach O'Brien fights for a ball in the corner during his team's first game at the ball hockey nationals. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"This is our what, fourth or fifth tournament, and I feel like we get better every year," O'Brien said. "A lot of good ice hockey players play in this tournament, too. It's just something we like to do in the summer. A lot of our buddies play. So we look forward to this every summer."

Their team had a solid start to the tournament on Tuesday, beating a Niagara team 4-2. O'Brien and Power both scored in the victory.

Blackhorse is one of six Newfoundland and Labrador teams playing this week.

Off-season training

The tournament features three A-level divisions — men, women and masters — and the home province gets two entries in each division.

Organizers are hoping to get big crowds out to the Glacier in Mount Pearl and Goulds Arena in St. John's. One person who will be soaking it all in is Terry Ryan Sr., whose son is suiting up in the master and men's divisions.

The elder Ryan, a local hockey legend in his own right, said the sport has become one of his favourite to watch, right up there with ice hockey.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/mpoww15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mpoww15</a> on the PP pulls NL even. <a href="https://t.co/gh3sJf6kaJ">pic.twitter.com/gh3sJf6kaJ</a> —@CanBallHockey

"It's harder to play because it's no gliding. It's stop and go. It must be really hard on the joints. But it's the speed, the ball, the speed of the game. And that's what I love about it."

For O'Brien and Power, it's also a great way to stay in shape during the ice hockey off-season.

While many players from mainland Canada play lacrosse in the off-season to stay sharp, ball hockey is the preferred choice in Newfoundland and Labrador. The national team is often littered with pro and semi-pro players from the province.

Games run between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. each day. The round robin wraps up on Thursday, with the playoffs on Friday and finals on Saturday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador