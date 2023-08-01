Marcus Gosse, a Mi'kmaw artist from Stephenville, designed his own coin for the Royal Canadian Mint

Marcus Gosse is the first Mi'kmaw artist to be featured on a coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.

He designed and created the image on a 38-millimetre silver coin that launched Tuesday.

"I'm able to represent the Mi'kmaq people. Not just in Newfoundland but also in Canada," Gosse told CBC News.

Gosse crafts his designs and drawings at his kitchen table at his home in Stephenville.

He took this project assignment very seriously and spent over 300 hours working on the image.

Marcus Gosse is the first Mi'kmaq artist from Newfoundland and Labrador to have his designs depicted on a coin. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

This Mi'kmaw artist and muralist has previously designed images on cars, shoes and skateboards. He frequently works with children at schools in island's west coast area, teaching them how to paint and about Mi'kmaq art and language.

He said having a coin with his design on it is a big honour.

"[They] are giving you the trust to try and represent the people to your best ability and that you will do it with honour and integrity and bring forth your best product," he said.

"I hope I have portrayed my people, the Mik'maq, to the best of my ability."

The Royal Canadian Mint contacted Gosse in November, and asked him to design a coin.

On Tuesday, it officially hit the market. There are only 5,500 available.

Marcus Gosse uses his iPad to design and draw. He spent over 300 hours creating this image for the Royal Canadian Mint. (Marcus Gosse)

The drawing is a blend of conventional and unconventional techniques, shown in a really vibrant way. The creation story is a foundational element of the Mi'kmaq culture and teachings and tells the story of how life began for all things.

"It's meant to show the creation of the world through the Mi'kmaq myth and legend through various levels," said Gosse.

I think it's something I will keep in my pocket for the rest of my life - Marcus Gosse, Mi'kmaw Artist and Muralist

He wanted to summarize the creation story visually. It shows the first human created from a lightning bolt and earth elements in Gosse's artistic style, the ancient art of his ancestors.



Through the winter months, he worked with the Royal Canadian Mint in stages, going over the design and how it would look through zoom meetings.

Gosse has ordered several of his coins.

"I have to wait like everyone else," he said, smiling.

"I think it's something I will keep in my pocket for the rest of my life."

