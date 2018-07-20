Corner Brook trio honour March Hare legacy with one last show

The March Hare legacy is coming full circle this weekend with a performance designed to delight and inspire the next generation of poetry and music lovers.

This thing that has been there all my life … I'm the ending to it. - Kate Sanders

On a Wing and a Wish: A Musical Journey of Discovery is an adaptation of Al Pittman's 1992 seabird rhymes.

The children's show will be performed at the Rotary Arts Centre in Corner Brook by friends Kate Sanders, Bridget Swift and Dahlia Waller.

Al Pittman's book of salt water sea bird rhymes was published by Breakwater Books Ltd. in 1992. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

For Sanders, the rhymes are ones she's known her whole life. Pittman, a family friend, first read them to Saunders' aunt and uncle when they were children as a sort of test audience before the book was published.

"For me, this was a book I would read when I was growing up," said Sanders.

"We were thinking of a good way to end the March Hare, really, and we figured putting together a children's show would be a good idea."

Rex Brown still holds the original manuscript that was gifted to his children by Al Pittman in the early 90s. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Together, the trio has been working to transform these playful rhymes into a lively performance complete with song and dance for even the tiniest of audience members to enjoy.

​

"It's really exciting. We're trying to bring that same kind of magic that I got from the book and sharing it with a new generation of kids," said Sanders.

Al Pittman first read On a Wing and a Wish to Rex Brown's children Jane and Jim when they were children. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

"Also, it is a part of the March Hare, which is organized by my grandfather, and this is ending it off. This thing that has been there all my life … I'm the ending to it."

Sanders' grandfather, Rex Brown, took over the March Hare in 2001 after Al Pittman's death. For him, seeing his granddaughter perform as part of the final March Hare event is poetic in itself.

"I spent 30 years promoting Al Pittman, a man that I loved and admired. So I guess it's appropriate that a granddaughter who I love and admire and her friends finish it off," said Brown.

"There's a bit of symmetry to it, isn't there?"