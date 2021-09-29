Family of Labrador fisherman lost at sea take calls for inquiry into vessel safety to Ottawa

The family of a fisherman who died off the coast of Mary's Harbour, on Labrador's coast, have taken their calls for action and an inquiry into vessel safety to Ottawa.

Jeanette and Dwight Russell met with a variety of ministers in a series of meetings earlier this month. Their son, Marc Russell, and his crewmate Joey Jenkins were reported missing Sept. 17, 2021, when their vessel, the Island Lady, did not return to report.

The search was clouded with allegations from the families of a lack of co-ordination by governments and that the search was ended too soon. The RCMP called off the search after 10 days.

Now the couple has met with several MPs, calling for a federal commission of inquiry into fishing vessel safety. The couple say an inquiry would force everyone involved to be at the table and would result in recommendations for change.

"I don't think we're going to get there without an inquiry," Jeanette said. "This is the hill I'm prepared to die on."

Marc Russell's mother Jeanette, centre, took her calls for an inquiry into fishing vessel safety to Ottawa in meetings this month with several provincial elected representatives and federal ministers and MPs. (Submitted by Jeanette Russell )

The family is calling for 5 Wing Goose Bay military base to become a search and rescue centre, for fast rescue stations to be located in Labrador, for emergency beacons to be required on all vessels and for a review of the standards set for fishing vessels.

"Mark was a fighter and he didn't mind calling people on their bullshit," Jeanette said. "So that's how I will be approaching this issue. I'm not going to Ottawa to make friends, I'm going up to Ottawa to illustrate there is a desperate need for resources."

The Newfoundland and Labrador government said in a press release that cabinet ministers Lisa Dempster and John Hogan took part in the meetings, along with MHA Perry Trimper, Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews and NunatuKavut President Todd Russell.

The meetings were held with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings and Labrador MP Yvonne Jones.

"We're determined to get back to the table with, like I said, some quick short term things that can address this … to make sure there's no tragedies again," said Hutchings on Tuesday.

Jeanette Russell continues to fight to improve search and rescue services in Labrador in her son's memory. (Submitted by Jeanette Russell)

Hutchings said the ministers will meet to look at a plan and have committed to keeping Jeanette and Dwight in the loop.

Jeanette said she is proud of the Newfoundland and Labrador government for funding the provincial search and rescue association, which recently announced a new search and rescue team in Mary's Harbour.

"From a province perspective, they have really taken this to heart. They have identified the gaps in where they need to fill and they're doing their part to do that," Jeanette said.

