Ski season blues: Marble Mountain, White Hills forced to delay opening

Both Marble Mountain and White Hills Ski Resort will remain closed this weekend with sights set on next week as a possible start date to the season. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

It's been an up and down winter so far for parts of the province, and the unpredictable and unseasonably mild weather has played havoc with two of the province's ski hills.

The White Hills Resort near Clarenville will not be opening this weekend, manager Pierre Mirault told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Friday. But Mirault said sights are now set on the Feb. 13-14 weekend.

"We're fortunate that we're able to make snow, and that creates a denser quality of snow. So, the piles that we have and the artificial snow that we've made is holding out, fortunately," he said.

"We're still in good shape. However, we just need some colder weather, lower humidity, in order to make more snow to allow us to open, hopefully, next weekend."

It has been an unusual and long-delayed start to the new season, Mirault said, adding that for many locals this is the first time they've experienced such a late opening for the hill.

But there is a silver lining.

"The beauty with Newfoundland is that we can extend our season. It isn't like it ends in March. We can go right into April if weather cooperates, and that's what we're banking on right now," said Mirault.

West coast, similar problems

On the other side of the island, Marble Mountain in Steady Brook is experiencing the same obstacles and will also stay closed for the weekend.

The ski resort had planned to open in January, but mild weather at the end of December and into the first week of the new year delayed the opening further. In the last five years, Marble Mountain has opened no later than Jan. 10.

Only 27.4 centimetres of snow fell in Corner Brook in January, setting a new record for least amount of snowfall in the month. The previous record was set in January 1953, according to Environment Canada.

Richard Wells, operations manager of Marble Mountain, remains confident the ski hill will be open next week after missing Friday's target date due to the mild weather. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"Mother Nature has not been kind to us so far. Fog, rain, mild temperatures, all of the above, eat at our snow pack," said Richard Wells, operations manager of Marble Mountain.

"We're fortunate to have a good blanket of man-made snow, that does act as a bit of a safety barrier for the slopes that we do have. We just need a little bit more support. Unfortunately, we weren't able to make our target date this Friday."

Wells said Marble Mountain is also eyeing next week as a possible start date to the season, noting temperatures are looking consistent and more favourable for the business.

He remains confident the slopes will be open, but anything can happen with the weather in Newfoundland, he said.

"We feel we're right where we need to be. [We] just need that little bit more support from Mother Nature, and just as long as we can turn our snow guns on for a consecutive two or three days [we] should be able to fill in the gaps no problem," said Wells.

Mild weather, rain and fog has delayed the start to two of Newfoundland and Labrador's most popular ski slopes. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

As of now, there is no date set for calling off the season if the milder and drier weather continues, Wells said. But, he added, conversations are ongoing with the board of directors for whatever scenarios present themselves down the line, snow or no snow.

In an interview with CBC in January, wells said Marble Mountain had sold about 900 ski passes. As of Friday, the company had began refunding those customers on a case-by-case basis, he said.

Other businesses feeling the heat

Delayed starts for the ski slopes means detrimental effects for other businesses that rely on the hills being open.

Chris Rumboldt, sales manager with Greenwood Inn and Suites just down the highway from Marble Mountain in Corner Brook, told CBC News there have been a lot of inquiries for the hotel's ski packages this year, but, so far, no bookings.

"Everybody is kind of waiting to see if Marble is going to open this year. It's a big impact on our weekend crowd, for sure," Rumboldt said.

Chris Rumboldt, sales manager with Greenwood Inn and Suites, says the hotel is feeling the effects of Marble Mountain being closed. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

A lot of the Greenwood Inn's customers come from the east coast of the province, said Rumboldt, but this year, a lot of inquiries are coming from across Atlantic Canada.

But with Newfoundland and Labrador remaining on the outside of the Atlantic Bubble for the last month, everything is put on hold for those customers as well, he said.

"Everyone was kind of hoping that the Atlantic Bubble would open soon. We're still wishing," said Rumboldt.

"We're definitely down from last year. Skiing has a big impact on our weekend."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador