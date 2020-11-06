How will Marble Mountain work this season? Here's a sneak peek

Public health requirements brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic will mean some changes at Marble Mountain Resort in Steady Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic won't derail skiing at Marble Mountain this winter … but there will be some changes.

To get a sense of what people can expect when slopes reopen in January, Richard Wells gave us a guided tour of the Steady Brook resort.

Wells — the inside operations manager at Marble Mountain Resort — tells us that some policies and procedures will be in place to ensure that people have fun and stay safe.

Click the video player below to find out more:

What will Marble Mountain look like this year? 2:53 Richard Wells, inside operations manager at the Marble Mountain ski resort, walks us through what to expect this season, as the site adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic requirements. 2:53

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador