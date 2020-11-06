Skip to Main Content
How will Marble Mountain work this season? Here's a sneak peek
Nfld. & Labrador

How will Marble Mountain work this season? Here's a sneak peek

The ski resort outside Corner Brook will be running this winter, but things will be a bit different when slopes open in January.

Steady Brook resort to reopen in January, but with new procedures

CBC News ·
Public health requirements brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic will mean some changes at Marble Mountain Resort in Steady Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic won't derail skiing at Marble Mountain this winter … but there will be some changes. 

To get a sense of what people can expect when slopes reopen in January, Richard Wells gave us a guided tour of the Steady Brook resort. 

Wells — the inside operations manager at Marble Mountain Resort — tells us that some policies and procedures will be in place to ensure that people have fun and stay safe. 

Click the video player below to find out more: 

What will Marble Mountain look like this year?

3 days ago
2:53
Richard Wells, inside operations manager at the Marble Mountain ski resort, walks us through what to expect this season, as the site adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic requirements. 2:53

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now