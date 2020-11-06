How will Marble Mountain work this season? Here's a sneak peek
The ski resort outside Corner Brook will be running this winter, but things will be a bit different when slopes open in January.
The COVID-19 pandemic won't derail skiing at Marble Mountain this winter … but there will be some changes.
To get a sense of what people can expect when slopes reopen in January, Richard Wells gave us a guided tour of the Steady Brook resort.
Wells — the inside operations manager at Marble Mountain Resort — tells us that some policies and procedures will be in place to ensure that people have fun and stay safe.
