Summer chairlift rides offer new perspectives of Marble Mountain

The resort’s Lightning Express is only half as fast as ski season, offering a smooth ride, with a million dollar view.

Marble Mountain is now offering summer rides on its Lightning Express chairlift, taking riders up the hill to a newly-built hilltop viewing platform.

Richard Wells, general manager at the hill, says he's been pushing to get the lifts open in the summer for the past two years. Delays did get in the way in the early summer, but rides are now open to the public.

While the ski hill is a fixture on Newfoundland's west coast, Wells reckons locals who don't ski or snowboard would still be interested in the ride and the view.

"We saw a great opportunity to get a lot of locals to an iconic view that they've never seen before," he said.

Richard Wells is the general manager of Marble Mountain. He hopes to run the chairlift rides into October this of year. (James Grudić/CBC)

The chairlift, usually the speediest of the resort's three, runs at half speed for the summer rides. The idea is to enjoy the ride for its scenery and views, rather than just getting to the top. It takes about 15 minutes each way.

Wells says the rides are easy to enjoy for most people, but they don't have accommodations for wheelchairs or people with walking disabilities.



Beer, however, is welcomed on the lifts as per a special allowance by the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation.

Drinks and snacks can be bought at Bishop's Tavern at the bottom and enjoyed on the lift ride up, or at a picnic table near the viewing platform.

WATCH | Riders at the summit of Marble Mountain board the chairlift for the journey back down: CBC Newfoundland Morning 7:04 Chairway to Heaven.

The lift itself has had some upgrades to compensate for the weight of riders on the way down, and extra rollers have been added to account for the downhill operation of the lift.

The terminal at the summit has also been beefed up with a new wooden deck for dismounting the lift on foot, a slower and more careful process than riding away on snow.

"It's a large undertaking to make this happen," Wells said. "All in all we're very excited and very pleased with how it all came together."

The newly-built viewing platform and access stairs allow for a panoramic view at the top of Marble Mountain. Several picnic tables sit on the trailhead for people to rest on. (Facebook/Marble Mountain)

Jeff Tulk has lived in Corner Brook all his life, but was never a skier. Last Friday was his first time seeing the top of Marble Mountain.



"I was kind of concerned about how I would handle [the lift], but that ride was very smooth and beautiful, peaceful and quiet," he said.



"I'm here today sitting at the top of Marble, looking at a view I would have loved to see 20 years ago."

From left: Mary Catherine Sheppard, Jeff Tulk and Denise Tulk said it was great to see the view at a warmer time of year. (James Grudić/CBC)

Mary Catherine Sheppard grew up as a lifelong skier in Corner Brook up until her last ride in 1998.

25 years later, she said she was pleased to see the top of the hill once again.

"It's nice to see it this time of year. Usually, it's bitterly cold and full of snow," she said, laughing.

"I might have to start to ski again this winter."