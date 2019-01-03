Marble Mountain to open Saturday, after devastating thaw last week

One week after mild temperatures and high winds decimated the natural snow on the hill, Marble Mountain is almost ready to go.

Snow cannons have been working flat out to fill in the bare patches and improve conditions ahead of Saturday's planned opening.

According to Tony Abbott, operations manager of the ski resort, there's no way they aren't opening this weekend.

"We'll continue making snow until we don't need it anymore," he told CBC's On the Go.

The hill was planned to be open on Jan. 2, but unfortunate weather put a damper on a month of exceptional snowfall.

"We've had probably one of the best Christmases I've seen here in a long time here on Marble Mountain. It was a very early snow," Abbott said. "It took a month to put it down and it took one day to take it away."

Chief Operating Officer at Marble Mountain Tony Abbott expects at least 2,000 people for the season opener.

It was shades of last winter for the staff at Marble Mountain, who worked overtime to get the hill in good shape after a storm and flooding wreaked havoc on the west coast of the island.

But with the hill set to open, Abbott said he's expecting a good, long season.

Marble hosted an event on New Year's Eve, which drew 2,000 people for an evening of sliding and fireworks. Based on the success of that event, Abbott is expecting at least 2,000 people over the weekend for the start of the season.