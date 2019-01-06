Thousands hit the slopes for Marble Mountain's first weekend

After a few delays this year and major flooding last year, there's good news from Marble Mountain: its opening weekend was packed with happy skiers and good snow.

"We needed this one," said Richard Wells, the ski hill's sales and marketing manager.

Wells estimates about 2,000 people hit the slopes on Saturday, opening day, and just under 1,500 followed suit on Sunday.

"We're packed," he told CBC News on Sunday afternoon. He had already done nine runs down in the hill in Steady Brook Sunday morning and was gearing up for a few more.

Wells estimates 2,000 people showed up for opening day on Saturday. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

The weather on Saturday was ideal, becoming less ideal on Sunday as the temperature climbed one degree over freezing. The thaw caused slightly wet conditions at the bottom of the hill — but the Marble crew was OK with that, Wells said.

"It does give a chance for the snow to settle down and bond a little bit to the slopes," he said. "As much as we all love the powder, this type of condition is not harming us at all and will actually help us set up our mountain even better."

Trying to recover

It's a welcome turn after an unsteady start to this winter's skiing season and a brutal weather throughout last year's season, he said.

Last winter's mild weather, coupled with major flooding on the west coast of the island in January, did a number on the hill's financial state.

There were hopes of opening up the mountain last week, but warm temperatures derailed the plans, melting away much of the natural snow on the hill.

But the snow cannons were firing steadily all week, getting the hill ready for the big day on Saturday.

Marble Mountain is hoping to attract more new skiers and snowboarders. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

Wells said there will be a few changes this year in order to make up for lost revenue including less grooming and operating just six days a week instead of seven.

Staff are also trying to attract more new skiers and snowboarders to the hill and to the sport through initiatives like Saturday's customer appreciation day, which offered discounts on rentals and lessons.

"Essentially, you hook them early," he said.

Read more storeis from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador