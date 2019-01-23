Monday's rain no match for Marble Mountain

The hills at Marble Mountain are ready and waiting for skiers Wednesday morning after making it through Monday's rain and winds with minimal damage, says Richard Wells, Marble's marketing manager.

There is more rain and warm weather on the way this week, but Wells hopes the hills will be open on the weekend as well.

This time last year, crews were cleaning up after major flooding on the west coast turned the ski hills into a muddy mess — a weather event Wells calls an "act of God."

But the trails and the infrastructure "held up really well" to Monday's rain, thanks in large part to a lot of preparation, he said, including work on culverts and firing up the snow cannons.

"Personally, I'm not at all surprised that we're guns ahead here," said Wells.

This year, the mountain is closed on Tuesdays and Wells said crews spent the day dealing with things like fallen trees. Some ungroomed trails remained closed on Wednesday, but the lifts were ready to take skiers to the top beginning at 10 a.m.

Though there is more rain and mild temperatures forecast for later in the week, Wells said the Marble crew hopes to be open for the weekend.

"I encourage everyone to do their snow dance," he said.

