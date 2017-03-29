Weekend lift problems close Marble Mountain until Thursday

The Lightning Express ski lift at Marble Mountain malfunctioned on Saturday. The hill is now closed until Thursday for lift maintenance. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Maintenance crews at Marble Mountain are once again having problems with its chairlifts and have closed the hill until Thursday, ahead of one of its busiest weekends of the year.

Marble Mountain general manager Richard Wells said water got into the computer system operating the Lightning Express chairlift on Saturday, the only one of three lifts that drops off passengers at the top of the ski hill.

Operations were limited over the weekend due to safety concerns, while the hill was closed entirely beginning on Monday for maintenance.

"We recently ran into some minor electrical issues with the Lightning Express chairlift that caused a minor delay in our operations this weekend," Wells said Monday. "It seemed like when we got a loaded weight on the full lime that those type of issues, the faults, electrical, happened once again."

In the closure announcement posted on Facebook, officials said Marble Mountain faced a shortage of maintenance workers to make progress on fixing the primary lifts while maintaining daily operation.

Wells says that has been remedied, and crews are working as hard as they can to quickly reopen the hill.

"We've got various crews working in various locations. We've hired more individuals than we've ever had for maintenance reasonings," Wells said.

"We've inherited some aging infrastructure, but we are a team of go-getters and we're not taking no for an answer."

Marble Mountain general manager Richard Wells says plans are in place to have all three lifts operational in the coming weeks. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Plans are also in place to bring the Black Mariah lift, which hasn't been fully operational in over three years due to a series of setbacks, back online in the coming weeks.

"Because the chair has been shut down for about three years, we've been finding more and more safety issues that have to be addressed," he said. "The maintenance plans that we're now developing are exactly what should have been developed many years ago."

The hill will reopen to patrons on Thursday ahead of the Jibfest Weekender, a three-day sports and entertainment event, and this weekend's Marble Cup, which attracts athletes from across Atlantic Canada to the hill.

"We're looking forward to some smiling faces. The mountain's in great shape, we're in great shape. This is going to be one of our busiest weekends of the year," Wells said.