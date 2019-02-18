Government still pondering offers on Marble Mountain

Eight months after a request for proposals process began, the Newfoundland and Labrador government is still considering its options with the Marble Mountain ski resort.

Tourism Minister Christopher Mitchelmore told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning his department received "multiple proposals" from private sector groups or individuals that wanted to buy the property, which is currently run by a Crown corporation.

Until a decision is made, Mitchelmore said the status quo will continue, despite the hill being run by an interim board of directors with only six of 11 seats filled.

"Marble Mountain is being well-run," he said.

"It would not be prudent at this time to add additional members to the board of directors while a process is ongoing," he said.

Tourism Minister Christopher Mitchelmore says government received multiple proposals during a call-out for the private sector to take over Marble Mountain. (CBC)

The ski hill gets close to $1 million in subsidy each year to offset losses.

The provincial government stepped in at the tail-end of the 2017 season and fired the majority of the board of directors after they made a recommendation to close the hill before Easter weekend.

After the government takeover, the hill reopened for Easter and offered free rentals and lift passes. By the end of the weekend, the hill had lost another $10,000.

The new board members appointed after the Easter takeover were mostly civil servants with experience in business and finance, Mitchelmore said Monday.

As a result, he said, operations have improved, especially during the current season.

The bylaws for the Marble Mountain Development Corporation state it must be an 11-person board, with members representing the Town of Steady Brook as well as the Marble Mountain Ski and Ride Club.

Mitchelmore said the board doesn't have those members right now, but he isn't jumping to fix that any time soon.

"Should government wish to appoint additional members, they certainly can do so," he said.

"I'm OK with what is happening with Marble Mountain currently with the board of directors and the CEO."

The request for proposals closed on Aug. 3.

There's no indication when a decision will be made.

