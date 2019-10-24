Marble Mountain doubles down on definition of family pass, after denying rate to single mom

Marble Mountain is standing by its definition of a family pass rate, despite a single mother calling the policy discriminatory after she and her seven-year-old son were told they didn't qualify.

In a Facebook message, the board of directors for the ski resort referred CBC to its website for a definition of its family season pass. That definition defines a family pass as consisting of a group of three or more members residing at the same residence, with at least one parent, and children under 18 or full-time students.

"The classification of a family pass at Marble Mountain is comparable to various other ski hills in Atlantic Canada," said the statement, which did not have a name attached to the comment.

Dawn Leja of Corner Brook went public after she bought the family pass online for her and her son, only for Marble to later tell her purchase didn't qualify for the discount and she would have to spend an extra $150 for the two of them to purchase individual passes for the upcoming ski season. Leja said Marble should reword the rate to call it a group rate, or expand its definition of 'family.'

Marble's statement did not address those concerns.

Similar to other ski hills

The statement cited White Hills in Clarenville, as well as New Brunswick's Crabbe Mountain and Nova Scotia's Ski Wentworth, as offering similar passes.

Dawn Leja and her son at the top of Marble Mountain. Leja says since she already paid for a family pass rate, she would like it honoured by the resort. (Submitted by Dawn Leja)

White Hills offers a family season's pass for families of three, four or five members, but does not stipulate residency requirements on its website. Crabbe Mountain offers a family of four pass with its members within one household, and Ski Wentworth's family pass defines family as parents and children within a household, but does not set numbers.

Further east, large resorts like Quebec's Mont Tremblant and Ontario's Blue Mountain offer only individual passes at various rates, while Mont-Saint-Anne, near Quebec City, offers family passes in a variety of formats, including one adult and one child.

Marble's statement came after CBC was initially told the resort had no comment this matter, as it was being referred to the provincial government.

The province owns Marble Mountain and operates it through the Marble Mountain Development Corporation, an entity originally comprised of community members and civil servants, but since mid-2017 has been operating solely under provincial government staff.

