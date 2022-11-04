Marble Mountain dome idea was part of Dymond's draft pitch to attract airline to Stephenville

Dymond Group of Companies president and CEO Carl Dymond announced big plans for the Stephenville Airport at a media event held on Sept. 9, 2021. (Troy Turner/CBC)

A document referencing plans to put a 33-million-square-foot dome over Marble Mountain was part of a draft pitch to Swoop aimed at attracting the low-cost carrier to Stephenville airport on Newfoundland's west coast.

One page from the pitch was shared on social media this week, drawing questions about its legitimacy.

The dome, according to the document, would make the ski hill available year-round, as well as a water park.

Dymond officials told Saltwire Network that the document dated back a couple of years, was part of an internal brainstorming process, and had nothing to do with its airport initiatives.

CBC News has since obtained nine more pages from the draft pitch document.

It contains a letter to Swoop, information on the airport "recently purchased" by the Dymond Group of Companies, and the future of the area.

In an email to CBC News late Friday afternoon, the Dymond-led Greater N.L. Partnership said that document was never presented to Swoop.

"The presentation you are discussing is an internal draft document, a brainstorming session draft as has been reported, and not meant for public consumption," company spokesperson Amy Felton wrote.

"Those details were not included in any subsequent drafts or final presentations. It was sent to CBC in violation of a non-disclosure agreement."

The draft pitch document appears to date back to the fall of last year. It lists Carl Dymond as the CEO of the Dymond Group, accompanied by a photo taken during the September 2021 announcement that he was acquiring the airport in Stephenville.

The letter to Swoop contained in the document says that "under new ownership, the airport has a lot to offer" and Swoop "could play a huge role in the revitalization of tourism and travel" in western Newfoundland.

The Dymond acquisition of the airport in Stephenville was announced nearly 14 months ago.

He has promised to revitalize the airport, attract new airlines and create thousands of jobs.

Last week, Carl Dymond told a conference in St. John's that the transaction "is in the 11th hour of being completed."

He cited an old insolvency proceeding involving the airport for hanging things up.

In her email Friday afternoon, Felton wrote that "we would much prefer to focus on the upcoming developments for the airport once the bankruptcy clears. Happy to discuss those plans at an appropriate time."