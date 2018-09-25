Financial 'dire straits' force Marble Mountain cutback

The cutbacks to the impending ski season at Marble Mountain are the result of a dire financial situation, says a manager at the resort, but it could've been a lot worse.

The hill in Steady Brook will not open on Tuesdays this winter. In the past, the hill has operated seven days a week, but after taking a look at attendance, the resort's management decided to axe its lowest performing day.

"From a business standpoint, I'm wondering why it didn't happen years ago because we have very low attendance during midweek," said Richard Wells, manager of sales and marketing.

"I can assure you there was more staff here than there were paying guests."

Staff worked 7 days a week, racking up overtime

The chalet will be closed on that day throughout the season, and staff — many of whom worked seven days a week, and racked up overtime — will be given the day off.

"The biggest expenditure for us last season was certainly human resources, with wages behind the scenes," said Wells.

I can assure you there was more staff here than there were paying guests. - Richard Wells

The price for a season's pass will remain the same as the previous season.

Marble lost most of its snow last January as a result of flooding and high temperatures, creating a financial crunch for the resort. (CBC)

Avoiding more closures

Wells could not provide exact figures on Tuesday attendance — and the latest annual report is not yet publicly available — but the provincially-owned ski hill's financial troubles are well known.

The resort has seen ski visits slide overall in the last decade: from 63,176 visits in 2016-17, compared to 95,270 in 2007-08.

Wells said the unstable weather and flooding during last winter added to the crown corporation's budgetary burdens.

"We were in dire straits, and we recognized the need to do something drastic," he told CBC.

We were in dire straits, and we recognized the need to do something drastic. - Richard Wells

"Some of our government officials and board of directors actually considered closing a second day during the week, so this could've been a lot worse."

The other ski resort on the island — White Hills Resort in Clarenville, which operates as a not-for-profit business — is open in winter on Friday through Sunday with some limited hours during the week, and Wells said Marble wanted to avoid such a scenario.

"I think realistically, we could've been going down that road," he said.

No word on new owners

The provincial government announced in June it was soliciting interest from the private sector to develop or purchase parts of the resort. That request for proposals closed August 3.

The province told CBC in a statement on Tuesday that it is evaluating the received proposals, but "due to confidentiality, no further information can be provided until the process concludes."

The government gave no timeline for that to happen.

"It's a bit of an unsettling feeling, not knowing the exact direction," said Wells. "But Marble Mountain will be continued as a ski resort for many, many years to come."

Wells said even if a deal is made, the decision to keep the resort closed on Tuesdays for this winter will likely stand, although it will be re-evaluated in years to come.

"If somebody comes in and were willing to foot the bill to rectify the Tuesday closure, I'd encourage it — from a skier's standpoint — but from a business standpoint, I encourage them to look at the financials very closely."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador