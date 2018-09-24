Marble Mountain won't open on Tuesdays

Marble Mountain will not be open on Tuesdays during the upcoming winter season.

The move is to help offset increased operating costs, and Tuesdays had the lowest attendance at the site, according to an online statement from the Marble Mountain Development Corporation.

"While this decision may be disappointing it provides a minimal impact on our operation days and our guests," the online statement read.

"Marble Mountain Resort's goal is to continue operating and provide a better overall experience on the days we are open for skiing and riding."

Season passes for the 2018-2019 winter season go on sale Oct. 1.

Private money?

In June, the Newfoundland and Labrador government issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) Friday, looking for private operators interested in developing, managing, or owning the ski hill in Steady Brook.

"Government probably are not the best managers of a ski hill," Finance Minister Tom Osborne told reporters Friday morning in St. John's.

At the time, Finance Minister Tom Osborne promised Marble Mountain would continue to operate as a ski resort no matter the level of private sector involvement, and that any deal would include that stipulation.

Marble Mountain will close every Tuesday this coming winter, to save money. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Marble's finances have been the subject of scrutiny for years.

For its 2018 season, management brought in cheaper rates and expanded hours in a push to attract new skiers. In 2017, the province spent $11,000 a day over the Easter weekend to provide free rentals and lift tickets, but still ended the holiday in the red. As well, an auditor general's report in 2012 critiqued the ski hill's spending structure.