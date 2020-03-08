Tapping in: Homesteaders offer workshop on making your own maple syrup

Steve McBride teaches people the basics of tree tapping and making maple syrup. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

After what feels like countless snowstorms have hit the St. John's area, dozens of people finally got to get outdoors, enjoy nature and learn about the art of maple tree tapping.

"I find it's been a really great community event," Steve McBride, leader of the Make your own Maple Syrup workshop said. "It brings people together for an annual event, a tradition they engage in every year that's healthy and produces delicious food."

Saturday's workshop was the first of about 10 workshops McBride will put off during the winter and spring seasons, teaching how to tap maple trees and make homemade maple syrup for themselves. All workshops are free admission, with donations going to Friends of Pippy Park, a non-profit organization aimed at promoting visitor experiences.

McBride lives as a homesteader, trying to live a self-sufficient life. He said it's important for him to know where his food comes from, and show people some of the ways to live off the land and make their own food.

"As we've all seen through events like snowmageddon, our food supply can get interrupted really easily," McBride said. "One of the things I think matters a great deal is having access to local food that we can produce ourselves, because that acts as a bit of a insulation... I didn't run out of maple syrup during snowmageddon, that's for sure."

A spile, as pictured here, is hammered into a tree. Sap from the tree goes into a bucket, which turns into maple syrup after it is boiled. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Any kind of maple tree can be tapped to make maple syrup. Maple sap is packed with nutrients, minerals and amino acids. When a maple tree is tapped, McBride said you can get one gallon of sap in one afternoon.

"I think it's important for all of us to get connected to nature," McBride said. "Especially for younger folks, for kids to know where their food comes from. A lot of times I grew up taking that for granted."

Thea Cammie, left, and Danielle McGrath, are educators at the Cloudberry Forest School in St. John's. They came to the workshop after their student became interested in tree tapping. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Thea Cammie and Danielle McGrath are educators at the Cloudberry Forest School in St. John's. Their students became interested in tree tapping, and the two came to the workshop to learn more about the process.

"Learning how to live off, get food from the land, this is a part of it," Cammie said. "Being able to tap maple trees and you can have your maple syrup the whole year."