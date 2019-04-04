'I just want to know why,' says worker after Manuels trail vandalized

The river system at Manuels in Conception Bay South has been around for 650 million years, but its age doesn't automatically mean people respect it, says the trails co-ordinator who has to clean up graffiti.

Stuart Crosbie has been maintaining the Manuels River Trail for nearly four years, and says this year's rash of vandalism is getting an early start, unfortunately.

"The sad part is, it's on a tree," said Crosbie.

People donate money to help pay for things like this bench, so it's disheartening to see it vandalized, says Michael Downton. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

"I could take a sander to it if it was on a bench or use various cleaners if it was anything else, like our signage, but on the trees, that's a harder one, because it could kill the tree."

Vandalism includes the numbers 420 and 666 — references to marijuana and the devil, respectively — patterns, words like "run" and "peace and love," as well as crudely drawn penises.

"We have a lot of children's programs, after school programs, so when kids see penises, obviously that's a bad thing, right?" said Crosbie.

Crosbie says he just wants to know why people vandalize trees and trail systems, because it doesn't make sense to him. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

Crosbie walked the trail with colleague Michael Downton, trying to assess the amount of cleanup work they'll have to do.

"It sucks," said Downton, who added that the graffiti is "juvenile in nature."

"We know for a fact that 99.9 per cent of the people who walk on the trail hate to see this too."

'I don't point fingers'

Crosbie said it's hard to put a number on how much the clean up effort costs.

"For most of us this is a labour of love … but if we put a dollar figure on it, I guess it could be $150 to $200 a day," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Crudely drawn penises now litter a number of trees and rocks on the walking trail. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

While he hates to see it, Crosbie said he doesn't want to place blame or be too harsh, he just doesn't understand the point.

"I don't point fingers at people, I don't think that's the way to address it," Crosbie said.

"If that person wanted to come to me that was actually doing it and wanted to talk about it, I would like to know why they were thinking the way they thought. I wouldn't have a run at anybody, I just want to know why."

Crude penises and other things spray painted on this rock on the trail. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

But in the meantime, Crosbie said he'll be hard at work trying to clean it up.

And unfortunately, he expects it to be an ongoing problem during the summer, the same as it is every year.

"I come in, and I clean it up, and that's it. I mean, it really is just that," he said.

"Me getting upset and me blaming and pointing fingers does nothing, does absolutely nothing."

