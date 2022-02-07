Manuels River trail system suffers substantial damage after 2 weekends of rain

Flooding over the past two weekends has resulted in significant damage to sections of the Manuels River trail network in Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Janet Rumsey)

Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks has caused significant damage to a popular trail network in Conception Bay South, rendering it unsafe for use.

Janet Rumsey, the executive director of the Manuels River Natural Heritage Society, said the extent of the damage is not yet known, but at this point is estimated to be at least $250,000.

"People are just shocked at what's happened out there," Rumsey said in an interview with CBC Radio's On the Go. "Record flooding. Never seen anything like this before."

According to Environment Canada, Conception Bay South saw about 96 millimeters of rain last weekend, which only exacerbated flooding from rain and melting snow the weekend prior.

Rumsey said the flooding caused erosion and stripped the top layers of some trails. A section with 101 granite steps was washed out. Rumsey said the society has closed the trail network until further notice.

"We're asking people not to walk the trails because they're not safe right now until we can get the funds to actually restore them," she explained.

Rumsey noted the trails are home to two provincially-protected fossil sites, both of which were under water over the weekend.

"That is a big concern that they could get washed away," she said.

Substantial damage, costs

Rumsey said the non-profit society has spent $1.7 million to make the trails safer and more accessible over the past few years. Now, the society will have to add the cost of repairs and flood mitigation to those upgrades.

"We know we are exceeding our organization's capacity at this point in terms of the limited resources we have as a charitable organization," she said.

Grand Concourse, the organization that cares for many of the trails in the St. John's metro region, also maintains the Manuels River trails. Rumsey said Grand Concourse began assessing the damage last week, and the cost for repairs keeps rising.

"To just fix the damages is not an option," she said. "We need to actually restore the trails, and then there's parts of our trails that are actually going to have to be raised to mitigate from … future flood damage."

Rumsey said future planned trail development is on hold while the society fixes the existing section. She said repairs can begin once weather allows, but any fixes will depend on funding.

The society has set up a GoFundMe campaign and is also accepting donations on its website. Rumsey said electronic trail counters tallied around 300,000 visits to Manuels River trails in 2021, and she's hoping some of those trail users will contribute.

"We need some financial resources to make this happen," she said.