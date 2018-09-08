Skip to Main Content
Contractor completes oil removal from sunken Manolis L near Change Islands

A salvage vessel, the Tidewater Enabler, pumped oil from the wreck, under 70 metres of water on Newfoundland's northeast coast.

Hull survey and monitoring of shipwreck will continue

The Manolis L sank in 1985 near Change Islands in Notre Dame Bay. (Courtesy Maritime History Archive, Memorial University)

Oil from a sunken ship off the coast of Change Islands has been successfully removed, said the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Manolis L, a paper carrier, sank in Notre Dame Bay in 1985 with 150,000 litres of oil aboard. Early last month, work began to remove that oil using remotely operated underwater vehicles, or ROVs, to avoid risks to human divers and allow for longer dives.

A salvage vessel, the Tidewater Enabler, pumped oil from the wreck, under 70 metres of water on Newfoundland's northeast coast. The $15-million contract for oil removal was given to Houston-based Ardent Global.

On Saturday afternoon, the coast guard announced that bulk oil pumping operations are complete.

"The hull survey and monitoring period has commenced and continues until we depart from the site," tweeted the coast guard.

