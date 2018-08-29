Filling station open for St. John's residents who can't drink city water

The City of St. John's has a water station up and running to provide fresh water to those residents of the city who have been warned not to drink the water from their taps.

On Tuesday the city advised people serviced by the Petty Harbour Long Pond water system, which covers a swath of the west end, to not drink tap water if it's discoloured. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, those people can bring their own containers to fill at the city depot on 25 Blackler Ave.

According to Mayor Danny Breen, that could affect up 10,000 residents. The city has posted a list of streets serviced by the water system here.

"We have elevated levels of manganese that's showing up in certain areas," Breen told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"When the water is running a dark colour, then you should not be drinking that water."

Breen said clear water in the west end is safe to drink, and that boiling the water won't affect the manganese levels. The city has advised children under one should have their meals prepared with bottled water or an alternative water source.

More water stations could become available as the city gets a handle on the extent of the problem.

Pipe problem

Manganese is an element that occurs naturally in the environment. Breen said there is always some amount of it in the municipal water system, and that it can build up in city pipes. He said staff currently believe some of that buildup has dislodged, causing the elevated levels.

"Because it's moving and it's not throughout the whole system, we're not sure what the impact is right now. We do know there's certain pockets that have the issue," he said.

Breen said the city has hired consultants to help figure out the best way to solve the problem, but at this point there is no timeline or cost estimate for a fix.

"In certain areas there's going to be pipes that need to be cleaned, and cleaning a pipe is not as simple as it sounds," he said.

"We're going to do whatever's necessary to ensure our water quality is back to the standard that we have."

Breen added this problem is unrelated to a water advisory about musty-scented water in the city in July.

It's unclear how much manganese is in the water. Health Canada has advised that recent studies have suggested an association between exposure to manganese in drinking water and neurological effects in children.

