Tests show St. John's city water safe to drink, but was manganese ever really a threat?

If there was ever such a thing as a manganese malady, the threat to residents of St. John's has subsided.

Mayor Danny Breen said anyone connected to the Petty Harbour-Long Pond water system can now drink water from their taps without any worry about side effects.

But according to Chris Nolan, a member of Eastern Health's environmental public health team, the threat was never very serious.

"An infant would pretty much have to spend their entire existence drinking water at a much higher elevated level," he said while pointing to a chart showing the results of the city's water testing.

"In order to have a health effect, it would have to be much higher."

The average person consumes between three and seven milligrams of the heavy metal each day. In fact, it is recommended to consume five milligrams each day to maintain good health, Nolan said.

The highest level tested by the City of St. John's was 0.210 milligrams of manganese per litre of water.

Adults shouldn't consume more than 11 milligrams in the run of a day — equivalent to 51 litres of water at the highest levels tested in St. John's.

Still, when the city saw an elevation in manganese levels in late August, it issued a public advisory for citizens not to drink their tap water if it was brown.

Mayor Danny Breen says residents of St. John's need not worry about manganese. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"I don't think you can overreact when it comes to the water supply," Breen said. "I think that's good practice on our part and I think that's what the public expects."

Since June, the city has tested its water 221 times, with seven of those tests showing higher than Health Canada's accepted levels.

Disruptions in water system cause for spikes

City staff said there was a reason for each test, with most of the higher levels stemming from a water main break in Shea Heights.

When sediment gets into a broken water line, the minerals in the ground can cause a spike in levels downstream.

However, manganese also occurs naturally at the Petty Harbour-Long Pond reservoir, likely from the rock underneath the water supply.

Each dot represents manganese levels from one of the city's 14 testing sites, with the red line showing Health Canada's acceptable level for infants. There was an overall increase in levels in late August. (City of St. John's)

There is evidence to suggest it is seasonally affected, with higher levels in the summer. City staff say the levels have been naturally declining since the start of September.

After the advisory was issued on Aug. 28, the city set up water stations around town. Three of those stations will be closing next week, with one staying open at the city depot.

Some residents may still be seeing discoloured water, Breen said, but not likely due to manganese levels.

He is asking anybody with brownish water to call 311 so the city can look into it.