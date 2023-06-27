$1.25M in federal funding earmarked to help Wabush iron ore company process manganese

The federal government is giving $1.25 million to Tacora Resources in Wabush in hopes of turning tailings into products.

Tacora Resources manager of government and community relations Graham Letto said for decades the company has been stockpiling manganese as a byproduct of its iron ore mining operations. The new funds will help Tacora research and plan a manganese sulfate purification plant, to extract the mineral.

"We have a long road ahead of us, but we know the markets are there, the demand is there. We have the raw material," Letto said Tuesday.

"So we are on the cusp of of a great thing."

The tailings from iron ore have 17 per cent manganese content and Tacora has stockpiled 300,000 tonnes of the material so far, Letto said.

"We've proven that this product can be developed into a superior manganese alloy that can be used in an electric battery system for electric cars," he said.

"We are producing in the lab through a process that we think will work in the grand scheme of things, a product that's 99.7 per cent pure."

District MP Yvonne Jones announced the funding on behalf of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. She said the funds are repayable by Tacora and that this project will help green the supply chain by using resources already mined.

"It will contribute to sustainable mining as well as increased employment, production capacity, provincial gross domestic product and royalty income," she said, adding minerals mined in Labrador represented 90 per cent of the province's $5.2 billion in mineral shipments in 2022.

More power capacity needed in Labrador West: Tacora

Letto said he wishes N.L. Hydro was present at the announcement, pointing to Labrador West's current capacity for power.

If there is going to be a manganese processing plant, or even more housing, Letto said there needs to be more capacity built into the power grid.

"We all know we need the power if we're going to develop," he said.

Jones said there is ongoing work to train and attract people in the skilled trades who will be needed in Labrador West in the future, along with investments with education institutions to provide courses in relevant skills.

"We're continuing to diversify in communities, making more housing available and working with the companies and towns to do those kinds of investments," she said.

"I really believe that if the jobs are there, people will come, they have to be assured that there's longevity in the employment."

When it comes to places for new workers to live, Jones said there's a number of things happening in Labrador West for housing, noting the recent federal government promise of $5 million toward housing initiatives for low income women and families and work to renovate 20 N.L. Housing units for families.

There's also ongoing work on housing for seniors and mining companies are assessing their inventory of housing to see what can be given up to be accessed by the public, she said.

"So there's a lot of moving pieces around housing in Labrador West," said Jones. "And you know, while we've landed on some good investments for different sectors, we still have work to do to grow the housing market there."

