Man with weapon fled to cemetery after damaging vehicle: RCMP
RCMP used pepper spray to subdue the man
A 54-year-old man from Conception Bay North is facing several charges after police tracked him to a cemetery and used pepper spray after he allegedly held a weapon that he used to damage a vehicle earlier in the day.
The Salmon Cove man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief by damaging property and a breach of his probation order.
The incident prompted Harbour Grace RCMP to issue a warning Tuesday morning, telling people to stay away from the area near United Church cemetery in Salmon Cove, specifically John William Drive to Parsons Hill.
Police said they received a report at 8 a.m. that a man fled the scene after damaging a vehicle. Police would not identify the weapon.
He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
The man is in custody and being held for a court appearance Tuesday.