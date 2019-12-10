Man with weapon fled to cemetery after damaging vehicle: RCMP

A 54-year-old man from Conception Bay North is facing several charges after police tracked him to a cemetery and used pepper spray after he allegedly held a weapon that he used to damage a vehicle earlier in the day.

The Salmon Cove man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief by damaging property and a breach of his probation order.

The incident prompted Harbour Grace RCMP to issue a warning Tuesday morning, telling people to stay away from the area near United Church cemetery in Salmon Cove, specifically John William Drive to Parsons Hill.

Police said they received a report at 8 a.m. that a man fled the scene after damaging a vehicle. Police would not identify the weapon.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The man is in custody and being held for a court appearance Tuesday.

