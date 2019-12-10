Skip to Main Content
Man with weapon fled to cemetery after damaging vehicle: RCMP
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Man with weapon fled to cemetery after damaging vehicle: RCMP

Police used pepper spray to subdue a Salmon Cove man who allegedly had a weapon and fled to a cemetery after damaging a vehicle with the same weapon.

RCMP used pepper spray to subdue the man

CBC News ·
Police set up a perimeter warning people to stay away from the United Church cemetery in Salmon Cove Tuesday morning. (Google Maps)

A 54-year-old man from Conception Bay North is facing several charges after police tracked him to a cemetery and used pepper spray after he allegedly held a weapon that he used to damage a vehicle earlier in the day. 

The Salmon Cove man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief by damaging property and a breach of his probation order. 

The incident prompted Harbour Grace RCMP to issue a warning Tuesday morning, telling people to stay away from the area near United Church cemetery in Salmon Cove, specifically John William Drive to Parsons Hill. 

Police said they received a report at 8 a.m. that a man fled the scene after damaging a vehicle. Police would not identify the weapon. 

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. 

The man is in custody and being held for a court appearance Tuesday. 

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|