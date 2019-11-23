Man turns himself in to police after alleged road rage assault on 90-year-old

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have confirmed that a man has turned himself in regarding an alleged assault in an apparent road rage incident in Mount Pearl on Thursday.

Police said Friday that a man exited his vehicle while stopped on the road near Mount Pearl Square, assaulted the 90-year-old driver in the other vehicle, and left the area before police arrived.

Const. James Cadigan told CBC News Saturday that the man turned himself in to police on Friday evening, and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Cadigan said that more information on pending charges will be provided as it becomes available.

The family of the victim, 90-year-old Bill Short, said that he was punched in the face.

He was treated in hospital, and later released.

Short's niece, Angela Short-Hammond, posted a photo of her uncle on Facebook after the incident with bruising and a bandage on the left side of his face, which was shared tens of thousands of times.

