Man taken into custody following 'active criminal threat' in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police asked residents in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to lock their doors and windows as they dealt with a criminal threat Monday afternoon. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The RCMP have taken a man into custody after dealing with what they called an "active criminal threat" in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Police first issued an emergency alert just after 5 p.m. NT, but didn't specify the nature of the threat in the White Crescent area of the community.

In a second update just after 5:45 p.m., police said their operation had ended with a man being taken into custody.

Residents are now able to resume normal activities, police said.