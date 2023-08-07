Man taken into custody following 'active criminal threat' in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Residents of the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay were asked to remain inside with their doors and windows locked.
Emergency alert was issued just after 5 p.m. NT
The RCMP have taken a man into custody after dealing with what they called an "active criminal threat" in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Police first issued an emergency alert just after 5 p.m. NT, but didn't specify the nature of the threat in the White Crescent area of the community.
In a second update just after 5:45 p.m., police said their operation had ended with a man being taken into custody.
Residents are now able to resume normal activities, police said.