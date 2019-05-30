ATM stolen from Gander hospital, man charged with theft: RCMP

A 35-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing an ATM in Gander's hospital.

RCMP say the theft happened May 7, sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Police say the incident was captured on video and believe a second person was involved.

Central Health confirmed the theft and said it was the first time the machine at James Patton Memorial Hospital was stolen.

The man has been charged with theft over $5,000 and will appear in court on Aug. 20.

Anyone with information related to the alleged crime is asked to call the RCMP.