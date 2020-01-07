Man stabbed, airlifted out of Hopedale: RCMP

A man who was allegedly stabbed at a house in Hopedale had to be airlifted out of the costal Labrador community for treatment, according to police.

A 53-year-old Hopedale woman is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, RCMP said Tuesday.

The man was initially taken to the Hopedale Community Clinic, but was flown out shortly after.

He is expected to recover.

Police did not provide any other details on the incident, which happened Saturday, Jan. 4.

She was expected to appear in court Tuesday.