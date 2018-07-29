Skip to Main Content
Man stabbed in downtown St. John's, woman arrested at scene

Man stabbed in downtown St. John's, woman arrested at scene

Police and paramedics were called out at 12:15 a.m. Sunday and located the man, who had sustained wounds to his face.

33-year-old woman in court Sunday on a number of charges

CBC News ·
Eastern Health paramedics transported a man to hospital on Sunday morning, following a stabbing in downtown St. John's. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a man was taken to hospital early on Sunday, following a stabbing in downtown St. John's.

Police and Eastern Health paramedics were called out at 12:15 a.m. and located the man, who had sustained wounds to his face.

The RNC said a 33-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

She was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police said the accused was being held in custody for a court appearance Sunday.

A source to CBC says the man and woman were believed to be known to each other.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us