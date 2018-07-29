Man stabbed in downtown St. John's, woman arrested at scene

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a man was taken to hospital early on Sunday, following a stabbing in downtown St. John's.

Police and Eastern Health paramedics were called out at 12:15 a.m. and located the man, who had sustained wounds to his face.

The RNC said a 33-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

She was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police said the accused was being held in custody for a court appearance Sunday.

A source to CBC says the man and woman were believed to be known to each other.

