Man stabbed in downtown St. John's, woman arrested at scene
Police and paramedics were called out at 12:15 a.m. Sunday and located the man, who had sustained wounds to his face.
33-year-old woman in court Sunday on a number of charges
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a man was taken to hospital early on Sunday, following a stabbing in downtown St. John's.
Police and Eastern Health paramedics were called out at 12:15 a.m. and located the man, who had sustained wounds to his face.
The RNC said a 33-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.
She was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
Police said the accused was being held in custody for a court appearance Sunday.
A source to CBC says the man and woman were believed to be known to each other.