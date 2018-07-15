Man robs woman in St. John's apartment building, says RNC

Police in St. John's are trying to track down a robbery suspect who allegedly stole from a woman inside an apartment building.

The woman told officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary that a man approached her in the Blackmarsh Road building around 5 p.m. Saturday and got away with money and some of her personal belongings.

The man allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The RNC said the suspect is likely younger than 35 years old, about 5'5" tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket with red and white detailing, jeans and a black T-shirt and a Toronto Raptors baseball cap at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the RNC.