Man nabbed for drunk driving after passing police car in Mount Pearl
Police nabbed a man for drunk driving after he passed a police car Sunday night.
RNC says a man was charged with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer Sunday night
A 33-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer Sunday night in Mount Pearl.
The RNC said the man passed a police cruiser driving at a high rate of speed on Pitts Memorial Drive in the Mount Pearl area just before midnight.
Police report that his vehicle was impounded and his license suspended.
The man was released to attend court at a later date.
Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador