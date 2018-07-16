He parked where?

A man briefly lost a truck to the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday when the brakes failed during an attempt to launch his boat at the Deep Cove Marina. (Howie Decker/Facebook )

A man who was launching his boat at the Deep Cove Marina in Musgravetown on Sunday ended up getting more than just the boat wet.

The town, roughly 30 kilometres north of Clarenville and home to about 600 people, got quite the show as Decker Towing and Recovery fished a black GMC pickup truck out of the drink shortly after.

"I'd say there was about two or 300 for sure," Howie Decker said of the crowd who came out to watch the recovery.

Decker has been in the towing business since 1988, while his father has been towing in the Clarenville area since 1963.

"In these small communities everyone shows up. So he has quite the audience."

The truck, according to Decker, lost the use of its brakes while backing down the boat launch with a boat and trailer attached.

"He got a lend of his uncle's truck to put his boat out, and when he was halfway down the boat launch he lost his brakes," Decker said.

"A lot of times slip[ways] … are pretty slippery. It usually happens once or twice a year in Newfoundland for sure."

Fortunately there were no injuries to the driver or any bystanders.

"He was just backing up, so when she (the truck) started to go, he got out," Decker said.

"He probably got a little bit wet, but not hurt."

As for an environmental impact, Decker assures the area where the truck took a dip should be just fine.

"You might get a little sheen just from the grease that's on the vehicle itself, but your gas tanks are sealed," he said.

"Once the water goes in, it blocks everything tight. It usually doesn't get out. You'll always get a little sheen on top of the water but no more than you would get from an outboard motor."

