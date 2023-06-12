SIRT unable to locate family of man killed in police shooting

The director of Newfoundland and Labrador's Serious Incident Response Team says he has not yet been able to contact the family of a man killed after an "officer-involved" shooting Monday in St. John's.

"As we are still attempting to notify the family, we are not prepared to disclose any further information with respect to the deceased," wrote Michael King in an email Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and New Cove Road at the Regatta Plaza building, where a provincial government employment centre and several commercial businesses are located. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer involved was injured and was later released from hospital.

A number of people were escorted out of the building by police officers and into a waiting bus shortly after the incident occurred.

No other information has been released on the officer, the deceased, or the incident.

King would not disclose in which office the man was killed, but said his small investigative team is being assisted by the RCMP's forensics unit.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills confirmed late Tuesday that clients seeking the services of the employment centre should continue to go to the Duckworth Street location. The Regatta Plaza location is remaining closed.

"Immediately following the incident, employees received mental health and crisis supports provided through the Employee Assistance Program," said the spokesperson by email.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador