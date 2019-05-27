Man killed in ATV collision in central Newfoundland

A 22-year-old man from Wing's Point is dead after an ATV collision on Saturday.

Carmanville RCMP and paramedics responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle incident.

Police said evidence at the scene, which is about 50 kilometres north of Gander, suggests the man was not wearing a helmet, but added the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP said investigators are also looking into whether alcohol was a factor.