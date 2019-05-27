Skip to Main Content
Man killed in ATV collision in central Newfoundland
Nfld. & Labrador

Man killed in ATV collision in central Newfoundland

A 22-year-old man from Wing's Point died Saturday evening, according to police.

22-year-old man died Saturday evening: RCMP

CBC News ·
It's not clear if the man was wearing a helmet, say the RCMP. (Jen White/CBC)

A 22-year-old man from Wing's Point is dead after an ATV collision on Saturday.

Carmanville RCMP and paramedics responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle incident.

Police said evidence at the scene, which is about 50 kilometres north of Gander, suggests the man was not wearing a helmet, but added the investigation is ongoing. 

The RCMP said investigators are also looking into whether alcohol was a factor. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|