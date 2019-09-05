Rigolet woman says community helped man kicked off ferry for drinking

A man went missing in Rigolet for one day after Labrador Marine staff removed him from the Kamutik W Monday for drinking alcohol onboard while travelling to Natuashish, which is not allowed.

"He was drinking on the boat, so when he got here they kicked him off. He had nowhere to go because he don't have no family here," says Emily Woolfrey, who was part of the community effort to help him.

"He was down on a dock crying with nowhere to go, and everyone was just passing by him," Woolfrey said Thursday.

She said a community member went to see what was wrong, and he told her he was travelling from Sept-Îles, Que. to visit relatives in Natuashish but didn't know anyone in Rigolet.

Man went missing from hotel

In a statement the RCMP confirmed officers were called, and "were made aware that a male had been removed from the ferry Kamutik W for consuming alcohol on board, which is not allowed."

Police helped him find a hotel for Monday night and make arrangements to leave Rigolet the next day, however when they got to his hotel Tuesday morning he wasn't there.

Woolfrey said someone had seen him on the road around 6 a.m. Tuesday, and community members helped the RCMP look for him while contacting his family in Natuashish as well.

Following a search involving a police dog, the Innu Nation and Labrador Air Services, the man was found in the area Wednesday.

I don't want this to happen again in another community to anybody else. - Emily Woolfrey

"He must have been in the woods because he had a lot of fly bites, and he was pretty eat up," said Woolfrey.

Labrador Marine told CBC News it "reserves the right to refuse passage to any person who appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or whose conduct is unsafe, unlawful or considered to be objectionable."

"In the event a passenger has to be removed from the vessel due to activity as noted, the RCMP will be called and the passenger removed at the first available port," the company said.

To Woolfrey, the man should never have been left alone on the dock with nowhere to go.

"I don't want this to happen again in another community to anybody else. We were really, really worried about him. We didn't know his background, and we didn't know if he was going to return here safely, but I'm so happy he did," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador