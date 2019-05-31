Man, 54, dies in industrial accident working in driveway of New Harbour home

A 54-year-old man from this province is dead after an industrial accident in the driveway of a home in New Harbour.

Whitbourne RCMP said it got a call about the incident around 9:15 a.m. Friday. Officers from both the Placentia and Whitbourne detachments, volunteer firefighters, and paramedics went to help.

The RCMP said the man was working for an asphalt/paving company at the time, and died at the scene.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the incident, and police said the man's body has been brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.