Man in hospital after overnight shooting in downtown St. John's residence

A man is in hospital following a shooting in downtown St. John's early Thursday morning, said police in a news release.

Police say Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to reports of shots fired in a downtown residence around 2:40 a.m. The officers found a man with non-life threatening injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police believe the incident was not random.

The RNC said the investigation is ongoing, and is asking the public for CCTV or dashcam footage of the Livingstone Street area.