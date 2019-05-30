Man dies after falling overboard between Labrador and Greenland

A 52-year-old man is dead after falling overboard from a fishing vessel on Tuesday.

Nain RCMP received a call Tuesday evening at around 5:30.

The Transportation Safety Board told CBC the man went overboard while on the Newfoundland Victor about 400 kilometres east of Nain, between Labrador and Greenland.

The board has deployed a team of investigators to the area to find out more details.

The investigators are scheduled to return to Halifax on Friday evening, but that could change if they need more time, according to a spokesperson for the board.

The incident was reported to the Marine Communication and Traffic Services, which alerted the TSB.

An RCMP spokesperson said the St. Anthony RCMP detachment, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and Occupational Health and Safety will also be investigating.