Man falls 40 feet while working on roof of St. John's home

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a roof on a St. John's home.

He was working on the roof Thursday morning at a house on Rennie's Mill Road.

It's believed the man, who is in his 30s, was not the only worker on the roof at the time of the incident, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are on the scene, in addition to police.

No other details were immediately available.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador