Man drowns off Labrador coast near Mary's Harbour: RCMP

A 51-year-old man from Lodge Bay has drowned after the boat he was in overturned Sunday afternoon in the waters of southern Labrador's coast, say Mary's Harbour RCMP.

In a media release, police say they were notified around 5 p.m. Sunday that the man was missing in an area known as Pleasure Harbour, outside Mary's Harbour. Two men had been on board the vessel, police say, and when it overturned they both ended up in the water.

One man made it to shore, while the other did not. His body was later found along the shoreline and brought to Mary's Harbour.

Police said the chief medical examiner's office is involved as the investigation into the death continues.

