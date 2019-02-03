Ruckus at downtown St. John's restaurants leads to arrest

A man will answer to multiple counts of causing a disturbance when he appears in court Sunday morning.

On Friday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a report about a man causing a ruckus and assaulting bar staff at a downtown St. John's restaurant.

As officers responded to that call, further reports came in that the man had gone to two other restaurants and had committed the same offences.

The RNC says he fled from the downtown area, but not before being identified by police.

Saturday morning at 11:30, the man turned himself in to the force.

The 29-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of causing a disturbance, common assault, uttering threats, mischief to property and assault with a weapon. He was being held in the lockup for Sunday morning's court appearance.

Police said some of the victims received minor injuries in the altercations.

