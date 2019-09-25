Skip to Main Content
Man dead in Bonavista house fire
Nfld. & Labrador

Man dead in Bonavista house fire

Police said the cause of the fatal fire on Tuesday night is under investigation.

Police say a call came in around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man is dead after a house fire in Bonavista on Tuesday night. 

A spokesperson for the RCMP said police responded to a call around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, firefighters were already there. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

The RCMP and the office of the fire commissioner are involved in the investigation. 

