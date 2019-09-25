Man dead in Bonavista house fire

A man is dead after a house fire in Bonavista on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said police responded to a call around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, firefighters were already there.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The RCMP and the office of the fire commissioner are involved in the investigation.

