Inmate death at Labrador Correctional Centre, RCMP investigating

Police are investigating a sudden death of a 22-year-old man who was in custody at the Labrador Correctional Centre.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP say they received a call from the correctional centre Thursday afternoon concerning "an inmate found alone and unresponsive in his cell."

The Natuashish man was brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a media release issued by police late Friday morning.

In response to CBC's request for comment, the Department of Justice said it is looking into the incident.

Less than two months ago, Jonathan Henoche was killed inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary while awaiting trial for the murder of 88-year-old Regula Schule in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in 2016.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating Henoche's death as a homicide.

Police responded to HMP on Nov. 6, 2019, to reports of the death of a 33-year-old man. Sources say he was in a violent altercation with correctional officers.

Lawsuits launched by families of other inmates who died

Prior to that, four inmates died while incarcerated in provincial correctional facilities within a span of just over a year: Samantha Piercey, Chris Sutton, Doug Neary and Skye Martin.

The families of Neary, Martin and Piercey have filed wrongful death lawsuits against the province.

Retired RNC superintendent Marlene Jesso was hired to complete a review of their deaths.

It found nothing to suggest correctional officers could have saved them, but instead admonished systemic issues inside the prison walls.

A heavily redacted version of the report listed 17 recommendations to build a new prison, create mental health units in the existing institutions and cut down on the drug trade inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary.