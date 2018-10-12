Death of man found outside Goulds home not suspicious, say police

Police say the death of a man found outside a home in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's is not considered suspicious.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to a residence on Donovan's Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Major Crime Unit was leading the investigation.

A police spokesperson said on Friday the man lived in the area, but no other details have been released.

The man had been identified and his next of kin were notified on Thursday.