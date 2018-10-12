Skip to Main Content
Death of man found outside Goulds home not suspicious, say police
Death of man found outside Goulds home not suspicious, say police

Police were called to the scene 7 a.m. Thursday.

The man lived in the area, but no other details were available

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary cars and a hearse near a home on Donovan's Road in Goulds, where a man was found dead Thursday morning. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Police say the death of a man found outside a home in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's is not considered suspicious. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to a residence on Donovan's Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday. 

The Major Crime Unit was leading the investigation. 

A police spokesperson said on Friday the man lived in the area, but no other details have been released. 

The man had been identified and his next of kin were notified on Thursday. 

