Man dead, woman in critical condition after snowmobile crash near Appleton
More details are expected later today about a snowmobile crash that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
A spokesperson for the RCMP said officers responded to a report of an incident on a trail near Appleton, about 20 kilometres west of Gander, on Saturday.
No additional information was available Monday morning.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.