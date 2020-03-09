Skip to Main Content
Man dead, woman in critical condition after snowmobile crash near Appleton
More details are expected later today about a snowmobile crash that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.
RCMP officers responded to a snowmobile crash on Saturday. (RCMP)

Police say they should have more details Monday about a snowmobile crash that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition. 

A spokesperson for the RCMP said officers responded to a report of an incident on a trail near Appleton, about 20 kilometres west of Gander, on Saturday.

No additional information was available Monday morning.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

