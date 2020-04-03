20-year-old man killed in Goulds on Thursday night

There were no squad cars or police tape in sight on Friday morning on Sunset Street, but there were forensic remnants of a violent incident that claimed the life of a young man the night before.

A faint trail of blood droplets started on Della Drive and rounded the corner, carrying downhill on Sunset in a quiet residential neighbourhood.

Police were mum mid-morning, but issued a statement just before noon saying a 20-year-old man was killed in what is believed to be a homicide around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the attack was random or targeted. The man was found bleeding on Sunset Street and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are canvassing the neighbourhood, looking for witnesses or anybody with information on the killing. That includes any home security or dashcam video from the area.

